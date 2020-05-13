Reviewing Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) and Quarterhill (NYSE:QTRHF)

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dolby Laboratories 0 0 6 0 3.00

Quarterhill presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.45%. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Quarterhill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42% Dolby Laboratories 17.74% 9.45% 7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and Dolby Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $146.72 million 1.08 $10.53 million N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.24 billion 4.50 $255.15 million $2.44 22.76

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dolby Laboratories pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Quarterhill on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for Blu-ray discs and home theaters; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

