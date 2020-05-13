Reviewing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & Brightcove (OTCMKTS:BCOV)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.06 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Brightcove $184.46 million 1.73 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -48.06

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.12%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Her Imports.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of -5.83, suggesting that its share price is 683% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Brightcove -13.09% -8.28% -3.46%

Summary

Brightcove beats Her Imports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

