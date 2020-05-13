Reviewing MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & Old Second Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OSBC)

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MISSION VY BANC/SH and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.00%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Volatility and Risk

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.34 $39.46 million $1.30 5.24

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp 20.87% 14.38% 1.47%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

