River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.53. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

