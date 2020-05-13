Rockwell Automation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $193.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

