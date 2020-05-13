Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,711 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.73. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

