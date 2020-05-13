Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 644 ($8.47).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 583.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

In related news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 987 shares of company stock worth $393,972.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

