Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

