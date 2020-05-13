S. R. Schill & Associates Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

NYSE:JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.