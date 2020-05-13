Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

