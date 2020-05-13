Safe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,555.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $76,555.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

