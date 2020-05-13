Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

