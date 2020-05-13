Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

