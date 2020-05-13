Sapiens International (SPNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.