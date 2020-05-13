SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus RLJ Lodging Trust (NASDAQ:RLJ) Head-To-Head Comparison

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 13 0 2.87 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $303.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $12.68, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.30% -4.24% -0.06% RLJ Lodging Trust 8.16% 4.35% 2.16%

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 16.07 $146.99 million $8.49 34.06 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 0.84 $127.84 million $2.03 3.93

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats SBA Communications on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

