Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 61.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 49.0% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,818,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 125,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

