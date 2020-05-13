SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 581.3% in April

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 581.3% from the April 15th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,521,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCWorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

