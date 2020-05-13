SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 481.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCYX. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.85. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

