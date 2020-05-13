Seaport Global Securities Comments on Westrock Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westrock in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:WRK opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

