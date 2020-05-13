Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SRB opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.08 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.52. Serabi Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

