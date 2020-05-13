Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

