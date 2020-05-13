SharpSpring (SHSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect SharpSpring to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SharpSpring has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. On average, analysts expect SharpSpring to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $167,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,945.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

