Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,961,720.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

