Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,180 ($28.68) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,515.38 ($33.09).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,789.50 ($23.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,834.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,305.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 61.20 ($0.81) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9991983 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.