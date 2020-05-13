Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Expands By 4,700.0%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AeroCentury stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. AeroCentury has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $11.45.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

