Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Drops By 66.3%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.