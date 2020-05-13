Short Interest in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Increases By 1,366.7%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,938.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Protective Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $256.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.