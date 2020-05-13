Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Expands By 3,400.0%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

