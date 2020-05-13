Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Increases By 155.6%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

