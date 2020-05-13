Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Increases By 109.1%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

