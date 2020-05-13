Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Declines By 24.6%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.