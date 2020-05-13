Short Interest in Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Drops By 34.4%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

