SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

