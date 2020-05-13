Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

NYSE SPG opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

