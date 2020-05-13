Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simon Property announced that it temporarily closed down its domestic properties in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus in its communities. The company also fortified its balance-sheet strength by amending and extending its existing $4-billion senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a $6-billion senior unsecured credit facility and will enjoy a cheaper line of credit. With a strong balance sheet, the company is poised to gain from new development, redevelopment, expansion and acquisition efforts. However, store closures and bankruptcies keep retail real estate market choppy. Also, the recent coronavirus outbreak is likely to keep retail REITs on tenterhooks as consumers are adhering to social distancing and staying indoors. Furthermore, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.