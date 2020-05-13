Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

