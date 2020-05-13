Sociall Price Tops $0.0061 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Sociall has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $101,906.08 and $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.02078674 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00089350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00176816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

