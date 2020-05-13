SolGold (LON:SOLG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SolGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Shares of LON:SOLG opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million and a PE ratio of -52.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.41. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

