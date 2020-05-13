Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 59.9% in April

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

XPL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

