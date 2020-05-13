Soliton (SOLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Soliton to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Soliton to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOLY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLY. ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soliton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

