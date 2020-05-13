Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 2,469 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 111,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,207,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,228.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

