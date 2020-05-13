Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Spartan Motors has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spartan Motors to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of -100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.