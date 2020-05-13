SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 168.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 86,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

