SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 5,342 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 840,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 315,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,566.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

