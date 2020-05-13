Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

SPI has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

LON:SPI opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.18.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

