Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Spirent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.92. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

