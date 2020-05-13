Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,268.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

