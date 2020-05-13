Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

