Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

