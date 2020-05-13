State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 26th

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

State Auto Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 14,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $324,256.98. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

